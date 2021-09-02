Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 1, 2021
Betty R. Chaka
Betty Rose Chaka, 104, of Richland, died Aug. 27 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Chicago and lived in Richland for seven years.
She was a retired teacher.
Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
James Lair
James Lair, 67, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Russell D. Stamm
Russell D. Stamm, 92, of Kennewick, died Aug. 28 in Kennewick.
He was born in South Gate, Calif., and lived most of his life in California before moving to Tri-Cities.
He was a retired quality engineer at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Don L. Berry
Don Laine Berry, 66, of Benton City, died Aug. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.
He was a wrapper in Costco’s bakery.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Janet A. Waggoner
Janet Ann Waggoner, 77, of Richland, died Aug. 30 in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1987.
She was a retired pharmacy technician.
Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Johnnie W. Murray
Johnnie Wayne Murray, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 26 in Pasco.
He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.
He was a retired industrial engineer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
