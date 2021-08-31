Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 30, 2021
Carroll D. Wellborn
Carroll Don Wellborn, 88, of Pasco, died Aug. 29 in Pasco.
He was born in Wilmington, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.
He was a retired mechanic.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret A. Moore
Margaret Anne Moore, 94, of Pasco, died Aug. 27 in Pasco.
She was born in Enterprise, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.
She was a retired junior high counselor and kindergarten teacher for Pasco schools.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
David Nelson
David Nelson, 77, of Richland, died Aug. 26 in Richland.
He was born in Fort Meade, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1992.
He was an electrical engineer at the Hanford site.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Robin Neal
Robin Lee Anne Neal, 74, of Finley, died Aug. 27, in Finley.
She was born in Ione, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 43 years.
She was a retired certified public accountant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Hazel Rhode Laird
Hazel Antoinette Rhode Laird, 82, of Kennewick, died Aug. 24 in Richland.
She was born in Nyssa, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 82 years.
She was a retired secretary.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Edward ‘John’ Burke
Edward “John” Burke, 78, of Kennewick, died Aug. 27 in Kennewick.
He was born in Tulsa, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 17 years.
He was retired from construction procurement work.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack L. Phillips
Jack LaWayne Phillips, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 27, in Kennewick.
He was born in Hood River, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for six years.
He was a retired conductor for BNSF Railroad.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, in in charge of arrangements.
