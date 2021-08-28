Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 27, 2021

John A. Coble

John Alan Coble, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 27 at From the Heart Assisted Living in Pasco.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

He was a retired car salesman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank R. Parsons

Frank Richard Parsons, 69, of Pasco, died Aug. 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Hood River, Ore., and lives in the Tri-Cities for 2 1/2 years.

He was a retired computer analyst for Boeing.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Doyle Bowen

Doyle Bowen, 69, of Richland, died Aug. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Scotia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 40 years.

He was an appliance technician repairman for Garrison’s Home Appliance Center.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Clifford Van Belle

Clifford Van Belle, 84, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 26 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

He was a row crop farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerome L. Wright

Jerome L. Wright, 83, of Pasco, died Aug. 27 at home.

He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was a retired pipefitter on the Alaska pipeline.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ina D. VanCleve

Ina Delores VanCleve, 82, of West Richland, died Aug. 26 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a retired laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Luis A. Mendoza

Luis A. Mendoza, 99, of Grandview, died Aug. 25 in Grandview.

He was born in Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived more than 20 years in Grandview.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret E. Quandt-Mills

Margaret Ellen Quandt-Mills, 90, of Coalinga, Calif., died Aug. 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in California.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.