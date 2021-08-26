Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 25, 2021
David M. Hughes
David Michael Hughes, 63, of Kennewick, died July 30 in Kennewick.
He was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.
He was a chef.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Billie R. Phillips
Billie Rae Phillips, 87, of Pasco, died Aug. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Chief Cloud, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.
She was a retired church officer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary J. Allen
Mary Joyce Allen, 78, of Connell, died Aug. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
She was born in Fresno, Calif., and lived in Connell since 2018.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Raquel V. Gilliam
Raquel V. Gilliam, 74, of Connell, died Aug. 22 in Othello.
She was born in Salinas, Calif., and lived in Connell for 45 years.
She was the retired owner/operator of Quik Mart in Connell.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Gail L. Hudson
Gail Lynnette Hudson, 66, of Pasco, died Aug. 20 at Lourdes Medical Center.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
She was a paraeducator for the Richland School District.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert G. Ellenberger
Robert George Ellenberger, 80, of Richland, died Aug. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
He was a retired janitor for the Pasco School District.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Bryan L. Scott
Bryan Lee Scott, 60, of Kennewick, died Aug. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
He was a science, math and safety educator for Washington River Protection Solutions.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Elena Mora Avila
Elena Mora Avila, 66, of Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in El Guayabillo, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.
She was a retired farm laborer and bus aide for Inspire Developmental Center.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Clara M. Peters
Clara M. Peters, 86, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 23 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Worthington, Minn., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired nursing home housekeeper.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Michele P. Medelez
Michele P. Medelez, 53, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 22 in Sunnyside.
She was born at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was retired from accounts payable for a school district.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Marguerite Hughes
Marguerite Hughes, 88, of Richland, died Aug. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Lind and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald E. McQuilkin
Ronald E. McQuilkin, 66, of Pasco, died Aug. 22 in Pasco.
He was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.
He was a retired diesel mechanic.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Terry W. Chriesman
Terry Wayne Chriesman, 67, of Eltopia, died Aug. 21 at home.
He was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Columbia Basin for 64 years.
He ran a family farm.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce P. Jakes
Joyce Parker Jakes, 92, of Benton City, died Aug. 23 in Richland.
She was born in Chehalis and had lived in the Tri-Cities since the 1980s.
She a retired Union Pacific Railroad worker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
