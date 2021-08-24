Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 23, 2021

Robert F. Duvall

Robert Frederick Duvall, 84, of Tacoma, died Aug. 20 in Tacoma.

He was born in Louisville, Ken., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

He was a retired field engineer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Brunner

Paul Brunner, 64, of Pasco, died July 18 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

The U.S. Army veteran was retired from the Hanford Patrol and the Pasco Police Department’s reserve program.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Sherry Hopewell

Sherry Hopewell, 61, if Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Baker, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy Williams

Roy Ira Williams, 91, of Benton City, died Aug. 20 in Benton City.

He was born in Wenatchee, Wash., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1975.

He was a retired heavy construction worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.