Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 19, 2021

Donald Miller III

Donald Miller III, 37, of Richland, died Aug. 16 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and previously lived in Toppenish.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Nelson

James Alan Nelson, 91, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Austin, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for five years.

He was a retired planner/scheduler for Westinghouse Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothea Livermore Reed

Dorothea Livermore Reed, 94, of Pasco, died Aug. 13 at Kelly’s Agape Family Care.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired program assistant at Columbia Basin College.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

William D. Pollard

William Donald Pollard, 83, of Pasco, died July 12 at Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Baker, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1945.

He was a retired senior health and safety engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Willie Gould

Willie Gould, 84, of Benton City, died Aug. 14 in Benton City.

He was born in Amity, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 84 years.

He was a retired instrument technician at Energy Northwest.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald A. Bradshaw

Ronald A. Bradshaw, 90, of Grandview, died Aug. 17 in Prosser.

He was born in Montgomery, Iowa, and was a long-time Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired sales clerk at a department store.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.