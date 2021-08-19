Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2021

Jon Poisel

Jon Poisel, 58, of Richland, died Aug. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Mississippi and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

He was a computer technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Molly M. Henderson

Molly Marie Henderson, 41, of Kennewick, died Aug. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She worked in the railroad industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Denise R. Severn

Denise Renee Severn, 59, of Kennewick, died Aug. 17 at home.

She was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

She worked in Human Resources for Walmart.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thavel Hendrix

Thavel Hendrix, 86, of West Richland, died Aug. 12 in Seattle.

She was born in Thailand and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

She was retired from the printing industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Fay M. Arnold

Fay Marie Arnold, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Georgetown, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a retired certified nursing assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eva A. Weaver

Eva Annette Weaver, 80, of Richland, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bayou La Batre, Ala., and lived in Richland for 30 years.

She was a real estate agent fir Richland Progressive Sales Inc. Real Estate.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Russell I. Hansen

Russell Irvin Hansen, 83, of Pasco, died Aug. 16 at home.

He was born in Anacortes and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

He served in the Army National Guard and was a musician and worked with Dayspring Ministry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bob’ L. Smith

Robert “Bob” Lynn Smith, 62, of Kennewick, died Aug. 15 at home.

He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Adelia ‘Dee’ K. Smith

Adelia “Dee” Katherine Smith, 105, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Marion, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 78 years.

She was the retired owner/operator at C Smith Farms.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William L. Miller

William Leon Miller, 64, of Richland, died Aug. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Long Beach, Calif., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since February 2016.

He was a laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruben J. Yanez

Ruben J. Yanez, 71, of Longview, died Aug. 9 in Longview.

He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and is a former Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired laborer in a warehouse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.