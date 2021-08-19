Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2021
Jon Poisel
Jon Poisel, 58, of Richland, died Aug. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Mississippi and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.
He was a computer technician.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Molly M. Henderson
Molly Marie Henderson, 41, of Kennewick, died Aug. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
She worked in the railroad industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Denise R. Severn
Denise Renee Severn, 59, of Kennewick, died Aug. 17 at home.
She was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.
She worked in Human Resources for Walmart.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Thavel Hendrix
Thavel Hendrix, 86, of West Richland, died Aug. 12 in Seattle.
She was born in Thailand and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.
She was retired from the printing industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Fay M. Arnold
Fay Marie Arnold, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Georgetown, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
She was a retired certified nursing assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Eva A. Weaver
Eva Annette Weaver, 80, of Richland, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Bayou La Batre, Ala., and lived in Richland for 30 years.
She was a real estate agent fir Richland Progressive Sales Inc. Real Estate.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Russell I. Hansen
Russell Irvin Hansen, 83, of Pasco, died Aug. 16 at home.
He was born in Anacortes and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.
He served in the Army National Guard and was a musician and worked with Dayspring Ministry.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bob’ L. Smith
Robert “Bob” Lynn Smith, 62, of Kennewick, died Aug. 15 at home.
He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Adelia ‘Dee’ K. Smith
Adelia “Dee” Katherine Smith, 105, of Kennewick, died Aug. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Marion, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 78 years.
She was the retired owner/operator at C Smith Farms.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
William L. Miller
William Leon Miller, 64, of Richland, died Aug. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Long Beach, Calif., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since February 2016.
He was a laborer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruben J. Yanez
Ruben J. Yanez, 71, of Longview, died Aug. 9 in Longview.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and is a former Sunnyside resident.
He was a retired laborer in a warehouse.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
