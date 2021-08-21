Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 20-21, 2021

Kathleen A. Hammon

Kathleen Ann Hammon, 90, of Richland, died Aug. 19 at home.

She was born in Spencer, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Randy D. Garbutt

Randy David Garbutt, 63, of Kennewick, died Aug. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a handyman.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brent L. Petersen

Brent L. Petersen, 70, of Prosser, died Aug.t 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born at Fort Lawton in Seattle, and lived in Prosser since 1990.

He was a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Bonnie M. Griffith

Bonnie Marie Griffith, 62, of Kennewick, died Aug. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Apple Valley, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a parts distributor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Andre ‘Andy’ Vermeulen

Andre “Andy” Vermeulen, 80, of Pasco, died Aug. 17 in Pasco.

He was born in Belgium and lived in the Tri-Cities for 52 years.

He was a retired truck driver at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfredo T. Fernandez

Alfredo Torres Fernandez, 97, of Richland, died Aug. 17 in Richland.

He was born in San Narciso, Zambales, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

He was a retired chief in the U.S. Navy.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald J. Denhem

Ronald Jay Denhem, 75, of Kennewick, died Aug. 18 at home.

He was born in Silverton, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He retired from the tourism industry and was a camp host.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.