Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 24, 2021
Robert L. Roske
Robert Leroy Roske, 89, of Pasco, died Aug. 19 at home.
He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.
He was a retired mechanical engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol A. Chambers
Carol Ann Chambers, 73, of Kennewick, died Aug. 22 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.
She was a retired parts expediter for Western States Equipment.
Hilllcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sheryl M. Nielson
Sheryl M. Nielson, 73, of Mesa, died Aug. 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in Shelly, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte ‘Char’ D. Caruth
Charlotte “Char” Diane Caruth, 77, of Kennewick, died Aug. 20 at home.
She was born in Wallace, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 74 years.
She was a retired airport security manager.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Andres Garcia
Andres Garcia, 22, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 21 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Sunnyside and lived there his entire life.
He worked for Washington Beef in Toppenish.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrea Cerino Flores
Andrea Cerino Flores, 97, of Pasco, died Aug. 22 at home.
She was born in Ostula, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1993.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Minter
Sharon Lee Minter, 82, of Prosser, died Aug. 24 in Prosser.
She was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired office manager for an automotive dealership.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments