Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 26, 2021

Yvonne D. Smith

Yvonne Darla Smith, 54, of Finley, died Aug. 20 at home.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 52 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

John W. Hill

John Warren Hill, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1980.

He was a retired sign maker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Betty J. Tuckson

Betty Joann Tuckson, 90, of Kennewick, died Aug. 25 at home.

She was born in Torrington, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1975.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy C. ‘Connie’ Eckard

Roy Conrad “Connie” Eckard, 87, of Richland died June 23 in Richland.

He was born in Fulton, N.Y., and moved to the Tri-Cities in 1992.

He was a retired writer and editor for various Hanford contractors.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Judy A. Robinson

Judy Ann Robinson, 57, of Walla Walla, died Aug. 23 in Walla Walla.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 23 years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LaDona Mae Madison

LaDona Mae Madison, 96, of Pasco, died Aug. 23 at home.

She was born in Dayton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1935.

She was a retired secretary for the Pasco School District.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen P. Kochu

Stephen Paul Kochu, 38, of Pasco, died Aug. 20 at home.

He was born at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He worked in gun sales for Talos Tactical.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Rizzo

Elizabeth “Betty” Rizzo, 87, of Richland, died Aug. 21 in Richland.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., and lived in Richland for six years.

She was a mother and homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

George D. Carpenter

George D. Carpenter, 84, of Richland, died Aug. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Monroe, Mich., and lived in Richland for 54 years.

He was a retired manager for Westinghouse Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Everett Weakley

Everett Weakley, 93, of Richland, died Aug. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Peck, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Harvey ‘H.A.’ Montgomery

Harvey “H.A.” Montgomery, 91, of Richland, died Aug. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Pocahontas, Ark., and lived in Richland for 77 years.

He was a retired electrician in the nuclear industry and a small business owner in irrigation services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

George E. Tremaine

George Edward Tremaine, 73, of Prosser, died Aug. 22 at Caring Hands Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Mexico, Mo., and lived in Prosser for most of his life.

He was a retired laborer for Seneca.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George ‘Big Al” Mixon

George “Big Al” Allan Mixon, 53, of Pasco, died Aug. 23 in Pasco.

He was born in Fulton, Georgia, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

He was a regional sales manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barry B. Bergstrom

Barry Bruce Bergstrom, 68, of Kennewick, died Aug. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a musician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stella F. Villegas

Stella Freida Villegas, 93, of Pasco, died Aug. 23 at home.

She was born in Alamosa, Colo., and lived in Pasco for 10 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Teresa K. Patrick

Teresa Kay Patrick, 55, of Pasco, died Aug. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Eugene, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

She was a certified nursing assistant for hospice and nursing home facilities.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.