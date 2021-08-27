Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 26, 2021
Yvonne D. Smith
Yvonne Darla Smith, 54, of Finley, died Aug. 20 at home.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 52 years.
She was a retired waitress.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Hill
John Warren Hill, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 22 in Kennewick.
He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1980.
He was a retired sign maker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Tuckson
Betty Joann Tuckson, 90, of Kennewick, died Aug. 25 at home.
She was born in Torrington, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1975.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy C. ‘Connie’ Eckard
Roy Conrad “Connie” Eckard, 87, of Richland died June 23 in Richland.
He was born in Fulton, N.Y., and moved to the Tri-Cities in 1992.
He was a retired writer and editor for various Hanford contractors.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Judy A. Robinson
Judy Ann Robinson, 57, of Walla Walla, died Aug. 23 in Walla Walla.
She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 23 years.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
LaDona Mae Madison
LaDona Mae Madison, 96, of Pasco, died Aug. 23 at home.
She was born in Dayton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1935.
She was a retired secretary for the Pasco School District.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen P. Kochu
Stephen Paul Kochu, 38, of Pasco, died Aug. 20 at home.
He was born at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.
He worked in gun sales for Talos Tactical.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Rizzo
Elizabeth “Betty” Rizzo, 87, of Richland, died Aug. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., and lived in Richland for six years.
She was a mother and homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
George D. Carpenter
George D. Carpenter, 84, of Richland, died Aug. 23 in Richland.
He was born in Monroe, Mich., and lived in Richland for 54 years.
He was a retired manager for Westinghouse Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Everett Weakley
Everett Weakley, 93, of Richland, died Aug. 23 in Richland.
He was born in Peck, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.
He was a retired chemical engineer at the Hanford site.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Harvey ‘H.A.’ Montgomery
Harvey “H.A.” Montgomery, 91, of Richland, died Aug. 18 in Richland.
He was born in Pocahontas, Ark., and lived in Richland for 77 years.
He was a retired electrician in the nuclear industry and a small business owner in irrigation services.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
George E. Tremaine
George Edward Tremaine, 73, of Prosser, died Aug. 22 at Caring Hands Adult Family Home in Kennewick.
He was born in Mexico, Mo., and lived in Prosser for most of his life.
He was a retired laborer for Seneca.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
George ‘Big Al” Mixon
George “Big Al” Allan Mixon, 53, of Pasco, died Aug. 23 in Pasco.
He was born in Fulton, Georgia, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.
He was a regional sales manager.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Barry B. Bergstrom
Barry Bruce Bergstrom, 68, of Kennewick, died Aug. 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.
He was a musician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stella F. Villegas
Stella Freida Villegas, 93, of Pasco, died Aug. 23 at home.
She was born in Alamosa, Colo., and lived in Pasco for 10 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa K. Patrick
Teresa Kay Patrick, 55, of Pasco, died Aug. 22 in Kennewick.
She was born in Eugene, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.
She was a certified nursing assistant for hospice and nursing home facilities.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
