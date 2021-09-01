Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 31, 2021
Daniel P. Cleppe
Daniel Paul Cleppe, 67, of Prosser, died Aug. 28 in Prosser.
He was born in Richland and lived in Prosser for 29 years.
Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Silverio M. Gonzalez
Silverio M. Gonzalez, 80, of Grandview, died Aug. 26 in Pasco.
He was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Lorene Todd
Lorene Todd, 93, of Richland, died Aug. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Coweta, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Laura R. Jacobs
Laura Ruth Jacobs, 88, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 31 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Spencer, Okla., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired accountant for a paper company.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca L. Ruff
Rebecca Lynn Ruff, 69, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 at home.
She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Virgil J. Warren
Virgil James Warren, 88, of Kennewick, died Aug. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Mabton and lived in Kennewick for 53 years.
He was retired from work in computer science technology supporting the Hanford site.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Orlando Gonzalez
Orlando Gonzalez , 71, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 in Kennewick.
He was born in San Juan, Texas, and previously lived in Yakima.
Valley Hills Funeral Home and Crematory, Zillah, is in charge of arrangements.
Gwen G. Lamb
Gwen Gail Lamb, 77, of Kennewick, died Aug. 29 in Kennewick.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the area for two years.
She was an evangelist.
Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
