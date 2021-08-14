Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 13, 2021
Susan E. Morgan
Susan Emma Morgan, 68, of Pasco, died Aug. 9 at Lourdes Medical Center.
She was born in Richardton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.
LeRoi H. Rice
LeRoi H. Rice, 85, of Richland, died Aug. 10 in Richland.
He was born in Portland and lived in Richland for 58 years.
He was a retired Westinghouse metallurgical engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
Michael R. Johnson
Michael R. Johnson, 69, of Kennewick, died Aug. 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1970.
He was a retired carpenter.
Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Michael L. Burnett
Michael L. Burnett, 56, of Pasco, died Aug. 11 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.
He was the assistant manager for Tommy’s Steel and Salvage in Pasco.
Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Donna M. Bergdahl
Donna Marie Bergdahl, 62, of Kennewick, died Aug. 10 in Kennewick.
She was born in Sedro Woolley, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Wilbur Duim
Wilbur Duim, 90, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 11 in Yakima.
He was born in Zillah and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Teuntje M. Van Wingerden
Teuntje Marie Van Wingerden, 96, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 11 in Prosser.
She was born Oud-Beijerland, Netherlands, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Ray L. Whiting Sr.
Ray L. Whiting Sr., 86, of Kennewick, died Aug. 12 at Solstice Senior Living in Kennewick.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.
He was a retired computer programmer for Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Rene Berghofer
Rene Berghofer, 56, of Richland, died Aug. 11 at home.
He was born in Naestved, Denmark, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.
He was a retired construction worker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis A. Williams
Phyllis Ann Williams, 76, of Kennewick, died Aug. 11 in Kennewick.
She was born in Lawton, Okla, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.
Taurina Cervantes Mendoza
Taurina Cervantes Mendoza, 72, of Kennewick, died Aug. 11 in Kennewick.
She was born in Tepalcatepec, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.
Roger W. Schroeder
Roger Wayne Schroeder, 70, of Kennewick, died Aug. 13 in Kennewick.
He was born in Watertown, S.D., and had lived in Tri-Cities most of his life.
He was a retired piping designer for Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Dallas C. Wyatt
Dallas Charles Wyatt, 83, of Outlook, died Aug. 11 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Ogden, Utah, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.
He was a retired nuclear reactor operator.
Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.
