Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 11, 2021

Isaac A. Mabry

Isaac Alonso Mabry, 23, of Lacey, Wash., died Aug. 7 in Olympia.

He was born in Las Vegas, Nev., and lived in Kennewick for 22 years.

He was a machinist for Amazon.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Verduzco Jimenez

Jose Verduzco Jimenez, 79, of Grandview, died Aug. 9 in Grandview.

He was born in Colima, Colima, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in charge of arrangements.

Jannet M. Hernandez

Jannet Marie Hernandez, 46, of Pasco, died Aug. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Lubbock, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a packager at a warehouse.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

David Lawing

David Lawing, 83, of West Richland, died Aug. 7 in West Richland.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in West Richland for 20 years.

He worked at the South Kitsap School District and Bremerton-Kitsap Airporter and as a driver and parts manager.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Teodulo T. Veloz

Teodulo Tapia Veloz, 98, of Grandview, died Aug. 10 in Grandview.

He was born in El Varal, Jalisco, Mexico, and was longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired field laborer.

Smith Funeral Home in Grandview is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia J. Bear

Cynthia J. Bear, 49, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in Tri-Cities her entire life.

She was a retired Kamiakin High School teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Homes in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.