Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 10, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Janice McCurdy

Janice McCurdy, 73, of Richland, died July 18 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired deputy clerk for Benton County Superior Court.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cecil Julian Stallcop

Cecil Julian Stallcop, 80, of Kennewick, died Aug. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Libby, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

