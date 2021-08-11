Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 10, 2021
Janice McCurdy
Janice McCurdy, 73, of Richland, died July 18 in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired deputy clerk for Benton County Superior Court.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Cecil Julian Stallcop
Cecil Julian Stallcop, 80, of Kennewick, died Aug. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Libby, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.
He was a retired mechanic.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
