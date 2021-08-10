Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 9, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Christine M. Bailey

Christine Marie Bailey, 78, of Richland, died Aug. 7 in Richland.

She was born in Pontiac, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

She was a retired staff assistant at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Manuel Muñoz Cobian

Manuel Muñoz Cobian, 86, of Pasco, died Aug. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born Cihutlan, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

He was a retired maintenance worker at a Richland golf course.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Norman

Linda Norman, 71, of Kennewick, died Aug. 3 at Trios Southridge.

She was born in Sacramento., Calif., and lived in Kennewick for six months.

She was a retired systems analyst.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

