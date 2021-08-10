Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 9, 2021
Christine M. Bailey
Christine Marie Bailey, 78, of Richland, died Aug. 7 in Richland.
She was born in Pontiac, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.
She was a retired staff assistant at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Manuel Muñoz Cobian
Manuel Muñoz Cobian, 86, of Pasco, died Aug. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born Cihutlan, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.
He was a retired maintenance worker at a Richland golf course.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Norman
Linda Norman, 71, of Kennewick, died Aug. 3 at Trios Southridge.
She was born in Sacramento., Calif., and lived in Kennewick for six months.
She was a retired systems analyst.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
