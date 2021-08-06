Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 5, 2021

Michael Pemberton

Michael Pemberton, 66, of Kennewick, died July 30 in Richland.

He was born in Roseburg, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was an insurance agent.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Jones Jr.

Robert James Jones Jr., 64, of Pasco, died Aug. 1 at home.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

He was an operations engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ruben A. Trevino

Ruben A. Trevino, 57, of Pasco, died Aug. 3 in Seattle.

He was born in Prosser and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a manager for the Central Plateau Cleanup Company at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tosten C. Flaten

Tosten Christopher Flaten, 34, of Kennewick, died Aug. 2 at home.

He was born in Lander, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was an electrician.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tieunka Koeleta Boyd

Tieunka Koeleta Boyd, 49, of Pasco, died July 30 at home.

She was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffry L. Arbogast

Jeffry Lee Arbogast, 73, of Kennewick, died July 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

The Navy veteran was a retired pipefitter.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.