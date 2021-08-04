Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 3, 2021

April C. Esters

April Cassandra Esters, 45, of Kennewick, died July 28 at home.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jurate Somerville

Jurate Somerville, 58, of Kennewick, died July 31 at her Finley home.

She was born in Vilnius, Lithuania, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 26 years.

She was a retired real estate broker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Cormac C. Thompson Jr.

Cormac C. Thompson Jr., 76, of Prosser, died July 29 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of Prosser.

He was co-founder and general manager of KACA-FM 101.7, retiring in 2013.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Verda R. Carney

Verda Rosetta Carney, 101, of Burbank, died July 29 in Burbank.

She was born in Kalispell, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 80 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret A. Nelson

Margaret A. Nelson, 103, of Sunnyside, died Aug. 3 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Manawa, Wis., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired bookkeeper, business owner and housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Martha A. Watson

Martha Ann Watson, 88, of Pasco, died July 31 at home.

She was born in Marquette, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

She was a caregiver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Narciso Garcia Uriostegui

Narciso Garcia Uriostegui, 69, of Pasco, died July 31 at home.

He was born in Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 15 years.

He was an asbestos cleaner in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene M. Corneliuson

Arlene M. Corneliuson, 94, of Kennewick, died July 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Atwater, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 64 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark J. Bafus

Mark James Bafus, 68, of Kennewick, died July 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired crane operator for Lampson International.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry M. Rumley

Larry Michael Rumley, 71, of Kennewick, died July 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired firefighter for the Kennewick Fire Department.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David J. Kleis

David John Kleis, 83, of Prosser, died July 29 at the Richland Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Stillwater, Minn., and lived in Prosser since 1973.

He worked as a custodian at the Benton County Courthouse until retiring in 2013.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Hector Santiago Olea

Hector Santiago Olea, 56, of Kennewick, died July 31 in Richland.

He was born in Izúcar de Matamoros, Puebla, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a card dealer at many area casinos, most recently the Crazy Moose in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy N. Gilliam

Roy Nelson Gilliam, 69, of Connell, died Aug. 1 in Connell.

He was born in Yakima, and lived in Connell for 59 years.

He was retired from roadway maintenance for the Washington state Department of Transportation.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.