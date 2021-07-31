Tri-City Herald death notices July 30-Aug. 1, 2021

Billy G. Bangs

Billy Gene Bangs, 73, of Mattawa, died July 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in Mattawa for the past 20 years.

He was a retired millwright at the Hanford site.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James O. Krudwig

James O’Brien Krudwig, 79, of Burbank, died July 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired Senior Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clayton C. Rayburn

Clayton Charles Rayburn, 60, of Grandview, died July 26 in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in Grandview most of his life.

He worked as a welder until retiring in 2015 for health reasons.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

LaVonne Kelly

LaVonne Kelly, 83, of Kennewick, died July 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in Naches, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

She was retired from Columbia Industries.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Asa J. Kinney

Asa J. Kinney, 62, of Pasco, died July 25 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Rock Springs, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He was a truck driver in the transportation industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel R. Dabbs

Daniel Ray Dabbs, 70, of Kennewick, died July 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 68 years.

He was a retired computer programmer at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria E. Saenz

Maria Elena Saenz, 88, of Pasco, died July 28 at Yakima Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Pleasanton, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 64 years.

She was a retired sales associate.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher Miner

Christopher Miner, 54, of Richland, died July 27 in Richland.

He lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

He was a mechanic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Freeland J. Vanecek

Freeland Joseph Vanecek, 66, of Pasco, died July 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 22 years.

He retired from the water treatment department for the city of Pasco.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.