Tri-City Herald death notices July 29, 2021

Nancy McKinlay

Nancy McKinlay, 67, of Richland, died July 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in New York, and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

She was retired in data entry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of recommendations.

William D. Williams Jr.

William Dean Williams Jr., 68, of Prosser, died July 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Prosser and returned to Prosser in 2020.

He retired as a minister from Sunrise Christian Church in Ontario, Ore.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Michael C. Uribe

Michael Charles Uribe, 81, of Kennewick, died July 26 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He served in the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and was the retired owner of a pipeline construction company.

ezCremate.com is in charge of arrangements.

William L. Gant

William Leroy Gant, 80, of Richland, died July 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Outlook, and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

He was a retired education administrator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie L. Knight

Bonnie Laura Knight, 62, died July 22 at her home in Pasco.

She was born in Rochester, New York, and lived in the Tri-Cities for years.

She was a retired librarian.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerry E. Greenfield

Gerry Erwin Greenfield, 74, of Kennewick, died July 27 in Richland.

He was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was self-employed.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.