Tri-City Herald death notices July 27, 2021

David W. McMyler

David Wayne McMyler, 84, of Richland, died July 24 in Richland.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1988.

He was the retired vice president of construction for Kaiser Engineers at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gwen D. Howell

Gwen D. Howell, 90, of Kennewick, died July 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Craigmyle, Alberta, Canada, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

She was a retired postal clerk for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alex S. Newhouse

Alex Stephen Newhouse, 41, of Granger, died July 25 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

He was an attorney.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gail Arthur

Gail Arthur, 68, died July 24 at her home in Richland.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1983.

She was a retired medical lab technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard C. Emery

Richard Carl Emery, 80, of Richland, died July 22 in Richland.

He was born in Ontario, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired banker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.