Tri-City Herald death notices July 23, 2021

Jeffrey N. Davis

Jeffrey N. Davis, 63, of Benton City, died July 20 in Richland

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

Hew as a retired truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Eli D. Barajas-Diaz

Eli Daniel Barajas-Diaz, 18, of Pasco died July 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Kennewick and lived his whole life in Tri-Cities.

He was a recent Chiawana High graduate and worked in retail sales.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Sandy Vargas Flamenco

Sandy Vargas Flamenco, 47, of Kennewick, died July 21 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

She was a patient sitter at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Lopez

Daniel Lopez, 66, of Grandview, died July 22, died in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived his entire life in the Lower Yakima Valley.

He retired after being a longtime maintenance worker for the city of Grandview.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Billy G. Robinson

Billy Gene Robinson, 78, of Pasco, died July 23 in Pasco.

He was born in Powersville, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

He was a retired business agent for Local Teamsters 839.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Gwen D. Howell

Gwen D. Howell, 90, of Kennewick, died July 22 in Kennewick.

He was born in Craigmyle, Aberta, Canada, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

He was a retired postal clerk for the U.S. Post Office.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Jerry’ T. Jollo

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Jollo, 80, of Richland, died July 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Ellensburg and lived in Richland for four years.

He was a former real estate agent and rancher and served in the U.S. Navy.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Lisa L. Mead

Lisa Louise Mead, 62, of Richland, died July 19 in Richland.

She was born in Gary, Ind., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Theresa A. D’Angelo

Theresa Ann D’Angelo, 83, of Kennewick, died July 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Cedarhurst, N.Y., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 2003.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.