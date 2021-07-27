Tri-City Herald death notices July 26, 2021













Saul Lopez Robledo

Saul Lopez Robledo, 64, of Pasco, died July 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in McAllen, Texas, and lived in Tri-Cities since 1983.

He was pastor at New Life Church in Pasco.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth ‘Libby’ A. Boothe

Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Boothe, 44, died July 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Mantako, Minn. and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol L. Pool

Carol Lynne Pool, 80, of Richland, died July 20 at home.

She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Richland for over 40 years.

She was a retired executive secretary in the nuclear industry.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene ‘Gene’ Wright

Eugene “Gene” Wright, 91, of Yuma, Ariz., died July 20 in Yuma.

He was born in Washtucna, Wash., and was a longtime Pasco resident.

He was retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Pasco is in charge for arrangements.