Tri-City Herald death notices July 22, 2021

Lemuel T. ‘Bud’ Dazey

Lemuel Thomas “Bud” Dazey, 92, of Pasco, died July 14 in Pasco.

He was born in Acme, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.

He was the retired owner and operator of Servicemaster of Tri-Cities and Bud Dazey Construction.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Marlin Stuzman

Marlin Stuzman, 58, of Pasco, died July 19 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

He was a manager for Pizza Hut.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl R. Sullivan

Cheryl Ruth Sullivan, 70, of Kennewick, died July 20 at home.

She was born in West Virginia and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2015.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Oweda V. Johnsen

Oweda Vonne Johnsen, 93, of Kennewick, died July 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in North Platte, N.E., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1964.

She was the owner and operator of cherry farms.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. ‘Bob’ Tanska

Robert J. “Bob” Tanska, 85, of Burbank, died July 19 in Kennewick.

He was born in Renton and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a retired industrial safety and fire protection consultant, as well as an owner operator of a safety training service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Doris M. ‘Dee’ Smith

Doris Marie “Dee” Smith, 60, of Kennewick, died July 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wyandotte, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

She was a retired paraeducator for the Kennewick School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Lelia L. Klear

Lelia L. Klear, 90, of Kennewick, died July 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ericson, N.E., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.