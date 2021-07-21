Tri-City Herald death notices July 20, 2021

Terance M. Phillips

Terance Marcellous Phillips, 36, of Pasco, died July 18 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

David W. Belcher

David Warren Belcher, 73, of Walla Walla, died July 18 at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick.

He was born in Garland, Texas, and had lived in Walla Walla for six years.

He was a retired manager in the auto sales industry and also served in the Air Force.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Jose G. Gutierrez Huerta

Jose Guadalupe Gutierrez Huerta, 59, of Pasco, died July 19 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Jalpa, Zacatecas, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

He was a laborer in frozen food manufacturing.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Valeria Bleile

Valeria Bleile, 89, of West Richland, died July 12 in Richland.

She was born in Anaconda, Mont., and lived in Richland for three years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John Hemphill

John Hemphill, 96, of Richland, died July 14 in Richland.

He was born in Lawrence, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

He was a retired machinist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara M. Abey

Barbara Mae Abey, 79, of Kennewick, died July 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lebanon, Mo., and lived in Spokane before to moving to Tri-Cities a year ago.

She was a retired licensed practical nurse.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Juan Huerta Uribe Jr.

Juan Huerta Uribe Jr., 60 of Outlook, died July 17 in Lubbock, Texas.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired public works employee.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Esther Guzman

Esther Guzman, 77, of Sunnyside, died July 20 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Edcouch, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired convenience store clerk.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Richard ‘Dick’ A. Mullins

Richard “Dick” A. Mullins, 85, of Kennewick, died July 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in Las Vegas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

He was the retired owner of Continental Business Investments and was a real estate broker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Nick

Patricia Ann Nick, 86, of Kennewick, died July 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland

She was born in Hope, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a retired restaurant cook.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Darren R. Mueller

Darren Ray Mueller, 58, of Kennewick, died July 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived there his entire life.

He was a retired instructor for Mueller’s Swim School.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Alfonso H. Garcia

Alfonso H. Garcia, 86, of Yakima, died July 20 in Yakima.

He was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired from working for Union Pacific.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Ron Hochhalter

Ron Hochhalter, 73, of Sunnyside, died July 19 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Yakima and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was self-employed at Auto Body/Collision Repair Center in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.