Tri-City Herald death notices July 16, 2021

Kathleen H. Kay McKilla

Kathleen Honey Kay McKilla, 45, of Kennewick, died July 14 at the Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Escondido, Calif., and lived in Tri-Cities for seven months.

She was a kitchen manager for a McDonald’s restaurant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George R. Hamilton Jr.

George Robert Hamilton Jr., 59, of Kennewick, died July 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life.

He was the owner of Bob Rhodes Heating & Air.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramiro Arroyo Jacobo

Ramiro Arroyo Jacobo, 64, of Grandview, died July 14 in Richland.

He was born in Chucandiro, Michoacán, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired laborer in agriculture.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanine L. Jenson

Jeanine L. Jenson 53, of Kennewick, died July 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

She was worked for the Tri-City Herald for decades — most recently in the newsroom.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Larry D. Newberry

Larry D. Newberry, 79, of Pasco, died July 13 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco.

He was born in Dexter, Miss., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a retired mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.