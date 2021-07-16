Tri-City Herald death notices July 15, 2021

Helen L. Overturf

Helen Louise Overturf, 94, of Athena, Ore., died July 13 at home.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived there for 53 years.

She was a retired stringer at Martin Archery.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities in charge of arrangements.

William R. Martin Jr.

William R. Martin Jr., 72, of Kennewick, died July 13 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Scott City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1999.

He was a retired automotive mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bennie ‘Ben’ E. Santjer

Bennie “Ben” E. Santjer, 69, of Kennewick, died July 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick with his family at his side.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities over 30 years.

He retired from the Hanford Patrol on the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Cook

Shirley Cook, 85, of West Richland, died July 13 at home.

She was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

She was a housewife.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Irinea Reyes De Navarro

Irinea Reyes De Navarro, 89, of Santa Maria, Calif., died July 12 in Pasco.

She was born in La Tigra, Coahuayana, Mexico, and lived in in Santa Maria for 15 years. Most of her family lives in Tri-Cities.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Alberta A. Halverson

Alberta Ann Halverson, 93, of Eltopia, died July 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Tooele, Utah, and had lived in the Tri-Cities are since in 1955.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.