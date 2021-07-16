Tri-City Herald death notices July 14, 2021

‘

Joseph B. Wilson

Joseph Benjamin Wilson, 81, of Kennewick, died July 12 at Trios Health in Kennewick

He was born in Grangeville, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

He was a retired electronics technician and also had served in the Air Force.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kimberly A. V. Kerr

Kimberly A. V. Kerr, 52, of Kennewick, died at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was a clerical worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rochelle Y. Alba

Rochelle Y. Alba, 69, of Sunnyside, died July 12 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Salem, Ore., and was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.

She was an office manager.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.