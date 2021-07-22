Tri-City Herald death notices July 21, 2021

Jose Leija

Jose Leija, 73, of Sunnyside, died July 20 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Elsa, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired laborer at a nuclear plant.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Garza Lara

Margaret Garza Lara, 66, of Pasco, died July 17 at home.

She was born in Scottsbluff, Neb., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn R. Morrow

Evelyn R. Morrow, 81, of Sunnyside, died July 19 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Pendelton, Ky., and was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.

She was a retired food service owner operator.

Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.

Janice McCurdy

Janice McCurdy, 73, of Richland, died July 18 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and lived there her entire life.

She was a retired deputy clerk Benton County Superior Court.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Mona H. Johnston

Mona H. Johnston, 91, of Pasco, died July 17 in Pasco.

She was born in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was the retired administrator for the Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.