Tri-City Herald death notices July 28, 2021

Betty J. Turner

Betty June Turner, 89, of Pasco, died July 24 at Confluence Health in Wenatchee.

She was born in Nemah, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1990.

She was a retired veterinary technician at Vetter’s Veterinary Clinic in Raymond, Wash.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Darwin A. Stewart

Darwin Allen Stewart, 89, of Kennewick, died July 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Waldport, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a diesel mechanic for Waste Management.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Helms Smith

Barbara A. Helms Smith, 79, of Kennewick, died July 25 at Chaplaincy Hospice House, Kennewick.

She was born in Texas and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1981.

She was a retired licensed practical nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel D. Martinez

Daniel David Martinez, 42, of Spokane, died July 24 in Spokane.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a former Sunnyside and Yakima Valley resident.

He was a barber.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.