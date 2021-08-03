Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 2, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Woo Kyung Lee

Woo Kyung Lee, 64, of Richland, died July 31 in Richland.

He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a mechanical engineer for Pressco Products.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Arthena E. Goddard

Arthena E. Goddard, 87, of Pasco, died July 30 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Clayton, W.V., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 63 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Peggy L. Riley

Peggy Lou Riley, 72, of Pasco, died July 29 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Eugene, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremation.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Neils Johnson

Neils Johnson, 81, of Kennewick, died July 28 at home.

He was born in Murray, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1945.

He was a retired firefighter for the Richland Fire Department.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service