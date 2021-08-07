Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 6-7, 2021

Cynthia M. Rhodes

Cynthia M. Rhodes, 46, of Pasco, died Aug. 6 in Pasco.

She was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was an investment manager for Crown Property Management.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tracy O. Hall

Tracy Owen Hall, 56, of Kennewick, died Aug. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a railroad conductor for BNSF.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Deanna ‘Dede’ Schuster

Deanna ‘Dede’ Schuster, 81, of Richland, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in Richland for 55 years.

She was a mom and grandma.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Leona M. Tucker

Leona Marie Tucker, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Missoula, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1967.

She was the retired owner of Records Management Services.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eileen Scott

Eileen Scott, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and lived in Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a retired ward clerk for Lourdes Counseling Center.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vicky Petty

Vicky Petty, 63, of Richland, died Aug. 3 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

She was a scheduler at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.