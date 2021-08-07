Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 6-7, 2021
Cynthia M. Rhodes
Cynthia M. Rhodes, 46, of Pasco, died Aug. 6 in Pasco.
She was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.
She was an investment manager for Crown Property Management.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Tracy O. Hall
Tracy Owen Hall, 56, of Kennewick, died Aug. 4 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
He was a railroad conductor for BNSF.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna ‘Dede’ Schuster
Deanna ‘Dede’ Schuster, 81, of Richland, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in Richland for 55 years.
She was a mom and grandma.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Leona M. Tucker
Leona Marie Tucker, 74, of Kennewick, died Aug. 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in Missoula, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1967.
She was the retired owner of Records Management Services.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Eileen Scott
Eileen Scott, 81, of Kennewick, died Aug. 5 in Kennewick.
She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, and lived in Tri-Cities most of her life.
She was a retired ward clerk for Lourdes Counseling Center.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Vicky Petty
Vicky Petty, 63, of Richland, died Aug. 3 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.
She was a scheduler at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
