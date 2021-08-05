Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 4, 2021

Jeremy Swanson

Jeremy Swanson, 43, of Kennewick, died July 31 at home.

He was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a real estate broker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pamela A. Waters

Pamela Ann Waters, 63, of Burbank, died July 31 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired preschool teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Dora Nikolayevna Akopova

Dora Nikolayevna Akopova, 96, of Pasco, died July 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

She was a retired medical doctor in a medical clinic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia R. Robertson

Patricia Rose Robertson, 76, of Kahlotus, died Aug. 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in Kahlotus for 24 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper at K-Mart and a cook in the Kahlotus school.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Ronally Hemos

Ronally Hemos, 42, of Kennewick, died Aug. 1 at home.

He was born in the Marshall Islands and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He was a baker for Walmart.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Harvey

Sharon Louise Harvey, 77, of Connell, died Aug. 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.

She was retired from the manufacturing industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.