Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 4, 2021
Jeremy Swanson
Jeremy Swanson, 43, of Kennewick, died July 31 at home.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.
He was a real estate broker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela A. Waters
Pamela Ann Waters, 63, of Burbank, died July 31 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
She was a retired preschool teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dora Nikolayevna Akopova
Dora Nikolayevna Akopova, 96, of Pasco, died July 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.
She was a retired medical doctor in a medical clinic.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia R. Robertson
Patricia Rose Robertson, 76, of Kahlotus, died Aug. 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
She was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in Kahlotus for 24 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper at K-Mart and a cook in the Kahlotus school.
ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.
Ronally Hemos
Ronally Hemos, 42, of Kennewick, died Aug. 1 at home.
He was born in the Marshall Islands and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.
He was a baker for Walmart.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Harvey
Sharon Louise Harvey, 77, of Connell, died Aug. 3 in Kennewick.
She was born in Everett and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.
She was retired from the manufacturing industry.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments