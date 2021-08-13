Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 12, 2021







Francisco J. Novoa Escalante

Francisco Javier Novoa Escalante, 51, of Lind, died Aug. 8 outside Mattawa in Grant County.

He was born in La Huerta, Jalisco, Mexico, and previously lived in Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was an auto salesperson.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Maxine Gillard

Maxine Gillard, 97, of Richland, died Aug. 7 in Richland.

She was born in Parowan, Utah, and lived in Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Christy L. Pinza

Christy Lee Pinza, 54, of Kennewick, died Aug. 8 at home.

She was born in Dayton and lived in Tri-Cities for 17 years.

She was a retired in-home caregiver.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Lonnie J. Steadman

Lonnie J. Steadman, 78, of West Richland, died Aug. 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Lansing, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired pipefitter at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.

Anne M. Lonigan

Anne Marie Lonigan, 85, of Kennewick, died Aug. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Blackburn

Patricia Blackburn, 85, of Kennewick, died Aug. 8 at Fieldstone Memorial Care.

She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was a retired Hanford Environmental Health Foundation secretary.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Mitchell D. Grundmeier

Mitchell Dale Grundmeier, 85, of Kennewick, died Aug. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bemidji, Minn., and lived in Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired Hanford senior engineer and retired from the Navy.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is in charge of arrangements.