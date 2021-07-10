Tri-City Herald death notices July 9, 2021

Laura Warwick-Robertson

Laura Warwick-Robertson, 61, of Richland, died July 8 at home.

She was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a retired educator at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Billy ‘Bill’ McKinney

Billy “Bill” McKinney, 85, of Grandview, died July 9 in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived his entire life in the Lower Yakima Valley.

We was a retired lead of Rosa Irrigation.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Karen A. Jenkins

Karen Ann Jenkins, 69, of Meridian, Idaho, died July 7 at home.

She was born in Enid, Okla., and previously lived in Kennewick for 14 years.

She was a retired teacher.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.