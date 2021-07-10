Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices July 9, 2021
Laura Warwick-Robertson
Laura Warwick-Robertson, 61, of Richland, died July 8 at home.
She was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.
She was a retired educator at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Billy ‘Bill’ McKinney
Billy “Bill” McKinney, 85, of Grandview, died July 9 in Grandview.
He was born in Sunnyside and lived his entire life in the Lower Yakima Valley.
We was a retired lead of Rosa Irrigation.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Karen A. Jenkins
Karen Ann Jenkins, 69, of Meridian, Idaho, died July 7 at home.
She was born in Enid, Okla., and previously lived in Kennewick for 14 years.
She was a retired teacher.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
