Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices July 8, 2021
Robert F. Plourde
Robert Francis Plourde, 75, of Kennewick, died July 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Maine and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.
He was a retired car salesman.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ivan F. Deering
Ivan Frank Deering, 87, of Richland, died July 4 at home.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.
He was a retired auto mechanic.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
William G. Jolley
William Gary Jolley, 90, of Richland, died July 5 at home.
He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1955.
He was a retired chemist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley J. Butler
Shirley Jean Butler, 75, of Kennewick, died July 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Washington state and moved to Kennewick from Cashmere 10 months ago.
She was a retired deli worker for the Safeway store in Chelan.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Juan Miranda
Juan Miranda, 73, of Sunnyside, died July 7 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired maintenance worker in schools and factories.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Vonda Hammer
Vonda Hammer, 73, of Kennewick, died July 5 at home.
She was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.
She was a housewife.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments