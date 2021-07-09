Tri-City Herald death notices July 8, 2021

Robert F. Plourde

Robert Francis Plourde, 75, of Kennewick, died July 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Maine and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired car salesman.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ivan F. Deering

Ivan Frank Deering, 87, of Richland, died July 4 at home.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired auto mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William G. Jolley

William Gary Jolley, 90, of Richland, died July 5 at home.

He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1955.

He was a retired chemist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley J. Butler

Shirley Jean Butler, 75, of Kennewick, died July 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Washington state and moved to Kennewick from Cashmere 10 months ago.

She was a retired deli worker for the Safeway store in Chelan.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan Miranda

Juan Miranda, 73, of Sunnyside, died July 7 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired maintenance worker in schools and factories.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Vonda Hammer

Vonda Hammer, 73, of Kennewick, died July 5 at home.

She was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a housewife.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.