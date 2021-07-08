Tri-City Herald death notices July 7, 2021

Carrie A. Parks

Carrie Anne Parks, 50, of Kennewick, died July 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Moses Lake and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was a retired server for Kona Ice of Tri-Cities.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Levi S. Grimes

Levi Shay Grimes, infant son of Sierra Krasner and Hunter Grimes, died July 1 at the Trios Birthing Center in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Audel Valencia Valencia

Audel Valencia Valencia, 69, of Pasco, died June 28 at home.

He was born in Coalcomán, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired production worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Verlin J. Beutelschies

Verlin J. Beutelschies, 96, of Richland, died July 2 in Richland.

He was born in Bokoshe, Okla., and lived in Richland for 70 years.

He was a retired heavy equipment oiler at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca Artz

Rebecca Artz, 67, of Kennewick, died July 2 in Richland.

She was born in the Tri-Cities area and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired dietician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth F. Paine

Kenneth Frank Paine, 69, of Walla Walla, died July 4 in Seattle.

He was born in Pullman and lived in Walla Walla for 43 years.

He was a retired computer programmer for Whitman College.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary H. Pinedo

Mary Helen Pinedo, 67, of Kennewick, died July 6 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in Kennewick for 11 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John S. Jackson

John Steven Jackson, 74, of Kennewick, died July 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 70 years.

He was a retired respiratory therapist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon J. Rice

Vernon John Rice, 73, of Prosser, died July 6 in Prosser.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Lower Yakima Valley his entire life.

He was a retired millwright at a nuclear plant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.