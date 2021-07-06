Tri-City Herald death notices July 5, 2021

Marcia A. Robitaille

Marcia A. Robitaille, 70, of Kahlotus, died June 30 in Kahlotus.

She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Kahlotus for 23 years.

She was a retired security officer for Starplex.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Melvin ‘Bernie’ L. Schwisow

Melvin “Bernie” L. Schwisow, 72, of Sunnyside, died July 2 in Yakima.

He was born in Sunnyside and was lifelong resident.

He was a retired carpenter.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John F. Bourgeois

John Frederick Bourgeois, 69, of Longview, died July 3 in Longview.

He was born in Vallejo, Solano County, Calif., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired para educator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda R. Holloway-Orozco

Rhonda R. Holloway-Orozco, 63, of Kennewick, died June 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in Magic Valley, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 49 years.

She was a retired medical health care provider.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John Fastabend

John Fastabend, 92, of Richland, died June 29 in Spokane.

He was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the area for 65 years.

He was an engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.