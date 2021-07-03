Tri-City Herald death notices July 2-3, 2021

Brandon L. Richey

Brandon Lee Richey, 37, of Grandview, died June 30 in Grandview.

He was born in Manteca, Calif., and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria G. Valencia Nuñez

Maria Gertrudes Valencia Nuñez, 80, of Pasco, died June 30 at home.

She was born in La Placita Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Vickie L. Helgeson

Vickie Lynn Helgeson, 73, of Kennewick, died June 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in California and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Raymond

Donald Douglas Raymond, 76, of Mabton, died June 30 in Mabton.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was an auto mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher J. Stuckel

Christopher John Stuckel, 63, of Grandview, died July 1 in Grandviw.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Yaden

Betty Jean Yaden, 93, of Yakima, died June 30 in Yakima.

She was born in Prosser and lived in Yakima for 33 years.

She was a retired teacher and coach.

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima is in charge of arrangements.

Eutimio Benavides Vivero

Eutimio Benavides Vivero, 74, of Pasco, died June 29 in Spokane.

He was born in San Vicente Los Herreras, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

He was a labor supervisor.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma A. Nelson

Norma A. Nelson, 86, of West Richland, died June 29 in West Richland.

She was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Pace

Patricia Louise Pace, 73, of Richland, died June 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past 20 years.

She was a retired beauty shop owner.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Myrna J. Giles

Myrna Jean Giles, 78, of Bickleton, died July 1 in Prosser.

She was born in Prosser and was a longtime Bickleton resident.

She was a retired mail contractor for the U.S. government..

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Emile Fillion

Emile Fillion, 82, of Richland, died June 29 in Richland.

He was born in Lyster, Quebec, Canada, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1975.

He was a retired welder/pipefitter with Local #598.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Willis N. Rappe Jr.

Willis Newton Rappe Jr., 80, of Richland, died June 29 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Richland for 36 years.

He was a retired engineer for Battelle at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.