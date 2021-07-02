Tri-City Herald death notices July 1, 2021

Kathleen ‘Kathi’ C. Witkowski

Kathleen “Kathi” Corene Witkowski, 65, of Kennewick, died June 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Greenville, S.C., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 50 years.

She was a retired teacher’s aide for the Kenenwick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Heriberto ‘Eddie’ Espinoza

Heriberto “Eddie” Espinoza, 59, of Sunnyside, died June 28 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Mercedes, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a cafe manager.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenton S. Krupp

Kenton Scott Krupp, 51, of Umatilla, died June 26 in Portland, Ore.

He was born in Sunnyside and was former Yakima Valley resident.

He was a laborer in a distribution center.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Rose M. Niel

Rose Mary Niel, 97, of West Richland, died June 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in O’Neill, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years.

She was a housewife.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie D. Ewert

Ronnie Douglas Ewert, 60, of Kennewick, died May 28 in Spokane.

He was born in McMinnville, Ore.

He was a carpenter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carmen L. Grubenhoff

Carmen Lucia Grubenhoff, 85, of Pasco, died June 29 in the Fleur-De-Lis Adult Family Home in Kennewick

She was born in Doty, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Demisio G. Lujan

Demisio Gilbert Lujan, 97, of Richland, died June 30 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Poñil, N.M., and lived in Richland since 1965.

He was a retired school teacher and national parks ranger.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.