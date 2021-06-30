Tri-City Herald death notices June 29, 2021

Michael E. Bryant





Michael Eugene Bryant, 66, of Kennewick, died June 28 at home in Finley.

He was born in Colville, Wash., and was a Tri-Cities resident since 1986.

He was a retired laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David L. Frimodt

David L. Frimodt, 82, of Kennewick, died June 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lead, S.D., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was the retired shop superintendent for L.W. Vail Company.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia A. Ross

Sylvia Ann Ross, 85, of Kennewick, died June 27 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Pasco.

She was born in Timber Lake, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 13 years.

She was a retired waitress.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John N. Rogers

John Nick Rogers, 73, of Pasco, died June 27 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

The Army veteran served in Vietnam and was self-employed.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Laurie J. Butterworth

Laurie Jane Butterworth, 64, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-City resident.

She was a mother.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence E. Johnson

Lawrence Edward Johnson, 81, of Moses Lake, died June 27 in Moses Lake.

He was born in Prosser and lived most of his life in the Yakima Valley and Moses Lake.

He was a retired Metro bus driver in Seattle.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Merlinda Macatiag Ines

Merlinda Macatiag Ines, 88, of Kennewick, died June 25 at home.

She was born in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 34 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.