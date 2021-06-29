Tri-City Herald death notices June 28, 2021

Judy L. Chapman

Judy Lee Chapman, 71, of Richland, died June 22 in Richland.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired optician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gabriele A. Bauer

Gabriele Anna Bauer, 91, of Kennewick, died June 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Munich, Germany, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1975.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gertude M. E. Rothwell

Gertude Marie Elizabeth Rothwell, 93, of Moses Lake, died June 26 in Moses Lake.

She was born in Adelsheim, Germany, and lived in the region for 51 years.

She was an inspector for Sandvik.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry E. Lantzer

Larry Eldon Lantzer, 80, of Kennewick, died June 26 in Kennewick.

He was born in Nampa, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was the owner/operator of WIM Distributors.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Renate E. Schluter-Putz

Renate E. Schluter-Putz, 75, of Richland, died June 24 at home.

She was born in Kiel, Germany, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 39 years.

She is a retired Richland teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gloria Dacia

Gloria Dacia, 95, of Richland, died June 25 at home.

She was born in Manila, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1994.

She was a potato processor for McCain Foods.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Christian P. Vasquez

Christian Paul Vasquez, 44, of Kennewick, died June 25 at home.

The Nepture Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Lane Y. Donaldson

Lane Young Donaldson, 78, of Pasco, died June 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Forest Grove, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a retired owner/operator of Quality Valve and Sprinkler.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Denise I. Page

Denise Irena Page, 61, of Pasco, died June 25 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

She was born in Prosser and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a retired hotel manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements

Christy A. Nugent

Christy Ann Nugent, 52, of Pasco, died June 23 in Pasco.

She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a manager for Baskin and Robbins.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.