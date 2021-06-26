Tri-City Herald death notices June 25, 2021

Jan J. Don

Jan Jacob Don, 90, of Prosser, died June 23, at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Zuid-Beijerland, The Netherlands, and lived in Prosser since 1950.

He was a farmer.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory in in charge of the arrangements.

Lois A. Wise-Bumgarner

Lois A. Wise-Bumgarner, 75, of Richland, died June 21 at home.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

She was a retired secretary who worked at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lonnie L. Mays

Lonnie Lee Mays, 92, of Kennewick, died June 23 at home.

He was born in Butler, Mo., and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 60 years.

He was a retired federal pest control worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael W. Barnes

Michael William Barnes, 53, of Burbank, died June 24 at home.

He was born in Pasco and lived his entire life in the Tri-Cities are.

He was a lead electrician for ECS Northwest.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Leal

Elizabeth Leal, 50, of Richland, died June 23 in Richland.

She was born in Othello and lived in the Tri-City area her entire life.

She was a retired office clerk.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty C. Hawkins

Betty Carlene Hawkins, 84, of Richland, died June 24 in Richland.

She was born in Commerce, Texas, and lived in Richland for 69 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra M. Colbert

Sandra Marie Colbert, 77, of Kennewick, died June 24 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

She was born in Morenci, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

She was a retired paramedic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard G. Terway

Richard Gregory Terway, 68, of Pasco, died June 24 in Richland.

He was born in Crookston, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was the retired public works director for the city of Pasco.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael A. Avery

Michael Allan Avery, 70, of Pasco, died June 24 in Kadlec Regional Medical Center Richland.

He was born in Seattle and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

He was a retired instructor at Energy Northwest.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.