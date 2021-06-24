Tri-City Herald death notices June 23, 2021

Rita M. Morris





Rita M. Morris, 49, of Lewiston, Idaho, died June 20, in Lewiston.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime resident of Sunnyside and Mabton before moving to Idaho.

She was a medical assistant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Noellsch

Doris Noellsch, 102, of Kennewick, died June 20 in Richland.

She was born in Tabor, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1987.

She worked as a home economist for the University of Missouri Extension service.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dylan A. Bautista

Dylan Arnold Bautista, 22, of Pasco, died June 18 in Augusta, Ga.

He was born in St. George, Utah, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

He was an airman first class in the U.S. Air Force serving as a fusion analyst.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Emily F. Lathim

Emily Faye Lathim, 37, of Prosser, died June 19 in Benton City.

She was born in Richland and lived in Tri-Cities for 10 years.

She was a laborer for Local 348.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesus Becerra

Jesus Becerra, 72, of Pasco, died June 19 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

He was a retired accountant.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Oord

Anna Oord, 96, of Kennewick, died June 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Manhattan, Mont, and lived in Tri-Cities for three years. She previously was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a homemaker.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.