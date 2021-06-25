Tri-City Herald death notices June 24, 2021

Barbara F. Veneziano

Barbara Frances Veneziano, 71, of Richland, died June 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Newark, N.J., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1992.

She retired from working in retail customer service.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth A. Rosenberger Jr.

Kenneth Arther Rosenberger Jr., 78, of Kennewick, died June 22 in Richland.

He was born in Baltimore, Md., and lived in Kennewick for 44 years.

He was a retired pipefitter and welder with Local 598.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Daniel

Jack Leland Daniel, 96, of Richland, died June 21 at home.

He was born in Spokane and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1948.

He retired from working in electron microscopy at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, is in charge of arrangements.

Sergio A. Palanca

Sergio A. Palanca, 87, of Kennewick, died June 22 at home.

He was born in the Philippines and lived in Kennewick for 44 years.

He was a retired pediatric doctor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Hicks

Norma Jean Hicks, 78, of Pasco, died June 22 in Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and had lived in Pasco for eight years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde R. ‘Marty’ Martin

Clyde Ray “Marty” Martin, 74, of Benton City, died June 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-Cities are most of his life.

He was a retired ConAgra worker.

Life Tributes Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ennis Miles

Ennis Miles, 64, of Pasco, died June 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.