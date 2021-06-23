Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices June 22, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Manuel Martinez

Manuel Martinez, 45, of Kennewick, died June 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a meat cutter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Allen D. Kelley

Allen Dee Kelley, 90, of Richland, died June 18 in Walla Walla.

He was born in Wheatland, Wyo., and lived in Richland for 22 years.

He was a retired research technician for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Prosser.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

