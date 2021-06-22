Tri-City Herald death notices June 21, 2021

Walter Bainard

Walter Bainard, 90, of Richland, died June 18 in Richland.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and lived in Tri-Cities for 68 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alejandro A. Navarro Jr.

Alejandro A. Navarro Jr., 87, of Mabton, died June 19 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Mission, Texas, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Viola L. Foraker

Viola L. Foraker, 97, of Kennewick, died June 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wibaux, Mont., and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 70 years.

She was a retired file clerk and receptionist in the medical field

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bobby J. Alley

Bobby J. Alley, 63, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Seguin, Texas, and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 55 years.

He was a union painter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jo Ann McClain

Jo Ann McClain, 60, of Benton City, died June 10 at home.

She was born Carlsbad, N.M., and had lived in Benton City for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Randy Worley

Randy Worley, 58, of Richland, died June 11 in Richland.

He was born in Columbia, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 20 years.

He was a plumber at Progressive Design Plumbing.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Louis W. Meissner

Louis William Meissner, 93, of Kennewick, died June 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in El Reno, Okla., and lived in Kennewick since 1969.

He was the retired owner and operator of Umapine Chemicals in Eltopia.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.