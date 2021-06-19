Tri-City Herald death notices June 18, 2021

Phouang Souvannaphoungeun





Phouang Souvannaphoungeun, 85, of Pasco, died June 17 at her home with her family.

She was born in Kongnang, Thailand, and lived in Pasco for over 25 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robin L. Siemens

Robin Lorne Siemens, 70, of Prosser, died June 9 at Seattle Veteran’s Hospital.

He was born in Spokane, and lived in Prosser for 15 years.

He was a retired truck driver for Haney Truck Lines.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Marian K. Jordan

Marian K. Jordan, 92, of Kennewick, died June 16 in Richland.

She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 72 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd F. DeVilleneuve

Floyd Franklin DeVilleneuve, 78, of Pasco, died June 14 in Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Newcastle, Wyo., and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

He was a retired salesman for Firestone Tires and a golf club builder and later a golf coach for Tri Cities Prep Catholic High School.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip R. Wilson

Phillip Ray Wilson, 70, of Kennewick, died June 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Dover, N.H., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 40 years.

He was a retired engineer at the Hanford nuclear site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LaRena L. Doty

LaRena Lee Doty, 59, of Clarkston, died June 16 at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston.

She was born in Enterprise, Ore., and was a longtime Kennewick resident before moving to Clarkston two months ago.

She was a homemaker.

Mountain View Funeral Home, Lewiston, is in charge of arrangements.

Ira S. Hinkle Jr.

Ira S. Hinkle Jr., 97, of Moses Lake, died June 12 at Columbia Crest Center in Moses Lake.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-Cities for 68 years.

He was a retired busing supervisor for Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.