Tri-City Herald death notices June 16, 2021







Duane M. Shepard

Duane Mac Shepard, 70, of Richland, died June 13 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was the retired construction superintendent for Max J. Kuney Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne C. Van Metre

Wayne C. Van Metre, 72, of Yakima, died June 13 in Yakima.

He was born in Chico, Calif., and lived most of his life in the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Debbie L. Sall

Debbie Lynn Sall, 64, of Kennewick, died June 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.