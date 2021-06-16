Tri-City Herald death notices June 15, 2021

Jackie ‘Jack’ L. Johnson

Jackie “Jack” Leon Johnson, 76, of Richland, died June 12 in Richland.

He was born in Ava, Mo., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired information technology specialist for the Tri-City Herald.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Edwards

Anna Edwards, 93, of Kennewick, died June 8 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Lingle, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1947.

She was a retired secretary at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanore J. Plum

Elanore J. Plum, 90, of Kennewick, died June 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kansas City, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for seven years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Graf

Richard Graf, 75, of Richland, died June 13 in Richland.

He was born in Oakley, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

He was a retired accountant for the Columbia Basin Irrigation District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements

‘Esther’ Margaret Peterson

“Esther” Margaret Peterson, 95, of Pasco, died June 10 in Pasco.

She was born in Velva, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1961.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LaVerne L. Bruce

LaVerne L. Bruce, 86, of Pasco, died June 10 in Richland.

She was born in Pomeroy, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1961.

She was a retired bus driver for the Star School District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene M. Bright

Eugene Milton Bright, 86, of Kennewick, died June 12 in Kennewick.

He was born in New London, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired senior piping designer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

LaVerna G. Day

LaVerna G. Day, 74, of Kennewick, died June 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kelso, Wash., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired tax information specialist at the state Department of Revenue.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Butcher

Robert J. Butcher, 91, of Richland, died June 14 at Guardian Angel Homes.

He was born in Ardmore, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 years.

The Army veteran was a retired supervisor for the National Park Service.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.