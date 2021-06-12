Tri-City Herald death notices June 11, 2021

Beth A. Finkbeiner

Beth Ann Finkbeiner, 49, of West Richland, died June 8 in West Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a home health aide.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dale N. Ballard

Dale Nilson Ballard, 64, of Moses Lake, died June 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Logan, Utah and was a retired sales representative for Intermountain Farmers.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy A. Hemingway

Judy Ann Hemingway, 71, of Kennewick, died June 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

She was born in West Orange, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 10 years.

She was a retired hairstylist.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Michael C. Hughes

Michael Cecil Hughes, 66, of Pasco, died May 30 at home.

He was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

The Army veteran was a carpet layer.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Roger E. Shippert

Roger Elwin Shippert, 90, of Richland, died June 9 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 59 years.

He was a retired senior contract administrator at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Yahaira G. Garcia

Yahaira Guadalupe Garcia, 23, of Pasco, died June 6 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.

She was born in Pasco and lived her whole live in Tri-Cities.

She was a caregiver in the health industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois Mullen

Lois Mullen, 88, of Spokane, died June 9 in Spokane.

She was born in Augusta, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

She was a retired radiation monitor at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.